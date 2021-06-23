PENDLETON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County dispatch said the Anderson County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of a shooting in Pendleton on Spake Road.
This is all the information we have right now. We will update this article when we know more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.