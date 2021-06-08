SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible shooting incident in Woodruff.
According to dispatch, the call came in just after 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Old Spartanburg Highway.
Dispatch said deputies are currently on scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: Gaffney man dies after being shot in head while in passenger seat of car
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.