SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible shooting incident in Woodruff.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Old Spartanburg Highway.

Dispatch said deputies are currently on scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Gaffney man dies after being shot in head while in passenger seat of car

