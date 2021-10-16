GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County dispatch says that deputies are on scene responding to a shooting incident involving a child
According to dispatch, the call came in at around 11:34 Saturday morning.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that the child is in critical condition.
The incident happened near White Horse Road, dispatch says.
GCSO says there is no threat to the community.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
