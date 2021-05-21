Convenience store on White Horse Rd

Deputies respond to a disturbance on White Horse Road on Friday, May 21 (FOX CAROLINA). 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies are responding to a disturbance on White Horse Road that left one victim injured on Friday. 

Officials say that deputies responded to GN Express Mart on White Horse Road and found that one victim had been struck in the head by the suspect. They say that deputies are currently searching for the suspect in the surrounding area. 

This is all of the information that we have at this time, we will continue to update this story as more details are released. 

