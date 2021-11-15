TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Dispatch said deputies are on scene after a reported armed robbery incident along Bushy Creek Road in Taylors.
Dispatch said deputies responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. Deputies are still investigating the situation, but dispatch said no one was injured.
