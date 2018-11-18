SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are responding to a reported shooting Sunday evening in Spartanburg.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina deputies received the call around 5:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Lees Crossing Drive.
We're told the coroner's office has not been called to the scene as of writing.
FOX Carolina is en route to the scene to get more information. Stay tuned for more information.
