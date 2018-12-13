SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Emergency dispatchers confirmed deputies were called to investigate a reported shooting in the area of John Dodd Road and New Cut Road Thursday evening.
Dispatchers said the call came in around 7:45 p.m.
A viewer reported hearing multiple pops before multiple law enforcement vehicles arrived at the intersection.
A spokesman for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Chuck Wright would host a news conference at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss what happened. FOX Carolina will have a crew at the news conference.
