GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are responding to a bank in Greenville County for a reported robbery, according to dispatch.
Dispatch said the call came in at 11:07 a.m. for a robbery at the CPM Federal Credit Union on East Butler Road.
We're told no weapons were seen and there are no injuries.
FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene.
Stay tuned for further information.
MORE NEWS: CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.