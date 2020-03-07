UNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a scene that unfolded Saturday evening.

Details are still developing, but dispatch confirmed to us around 9:40 p.m. that officers were near the 1200 block of Edgewood Avenue.

We're working to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.

Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.