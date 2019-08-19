GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office are on scene investigating a shooting at a gas station, Monday night.
Greenville County dispatch officials said deputies were called around 9:43 p.m. to the GTS Express Mart on Anderson Road near Washington Avenue.
Dispatch says one person has been reportedly injured.
No word if the coroner has been called.
