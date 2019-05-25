GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A possible shooting is under investigation in Taylors, dispatchers told FOX Carolina.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the corner of Edith Drive and Locust Hill Road.
No known injuries have been reported at this time.
Deputies are investigating now.
FOX Carolina has reached out for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.