WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson County Dispatch said the Sheriff's Office is searching for a man from Williamston after he went missing.
The family of 52-year-old Michael Todd Jeckel said he was last seen on Sunday, May 23 near Woodville Road in Pelzer, South Carolina. They say he was with 2 other motorcyclists between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The family mentions he was riding a red Honda CBR 929 sports bike, wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt with cut-out sleeves, boots, and a backwards ball cap.
Todd has been described as 6'3, weighing between 170 and 180 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has any information regarding his location reach out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
The family says they are offering a $500 reward for information regarding his location.
