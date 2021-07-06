GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County dispatch says that deputies are searching for a person who ran away when they tried to conduct a traffic stop.
Dispatch says the incident happened near Augusta Rd. and I-85.
According to the sheriff's office, the traffic stop was drug related.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
