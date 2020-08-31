GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers said Monday evening that deputies were searching the Cherrydale area for a suspect who ran away as deputies were attempting to serve a warrant.
Dispatchers said deputies were setting up a perimeter in the area around 6 p.m.
Our crew at the scene also saw an ambulance and a person being placed into handcuffs around 6:20 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX Carolina has reached out to a GCSO spokesperson to learn more.
