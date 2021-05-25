GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Sheriff's Office dispatch confirms that deputies are tracking a suspect that crashed a motorcycle near South Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville.
Dispatch says that after crashing the motorcycle, the suspect fled the scene.
We are working to learn more on what led up to the situation.
Stay tuned for updates.
