GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say law enforcement are investigating a drive-by shooting that unfolded Wednesday night.
We're told it happened on the 800 block of Green Avenue some time before 11 p.m. As of writing, the scene is still active.
Dispatchers tell us no injuries are reported thus far.
We're working to get more details as soon as they become available. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
