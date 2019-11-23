GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a driver is recovering after losing control of his car and driving into a creek at McPherson Park early Saturday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the scene unfolded during the 5 p.m. hour. We're told the man ended up driving over and embankment before landing in the creek.
The driver faced non-life threatening injuries according to dispatch, and the car landed upright. Crews are working to remove the car from the creek as of writing.
