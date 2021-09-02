GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch for the Greenville Police Department said a drunk driver was able to escape after police tried to pull them over.
At 2 a.m., police were trying to pull over a drunk driver on August Street but he was able to escape, according to dispatch. There was a short chase that ended with the driver crashing on Elm Street.
Dispatch said the driver was able to get away and police have not found him.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Roommates arguing turns into deadly shooting in Royston, GA, chief says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.