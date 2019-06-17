SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Dispatch confirmed a fire broke out in a subdivision in Spartanburg.
The fire was reported on Galway Trace in Londonderry.
Westview Fire responded after the neighbor called in the fire around 5:19 p.m.
The cause is still under investigation but the neighbor said they saw lightning strike it.
Half of the house is burned, luckily nobody was home, Westview Fire said.
The City of Spartanburg, Duncan, Roebuck, Startex, Poplar Springs and Una fire departments assisted on scene.
