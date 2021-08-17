SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County dispatch says that crews were able to rescue multiple people after trees fell on a house near Crowe Dr.
Crews from the Keowee Ebenezer Fire Department led the effort, dispatch confirmed.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: South Carolina State Fair returns to normal in October
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.