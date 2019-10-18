Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Early Friday morning, firefighters were called to a home on Pearson Drive in Asheville for a fire.
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 12:25 a.m. and firefighters had it extinguished by 12:53 a.m.
We're told one person was hurt and was transported to the hospital after they suffered burns in the fire. It's not known whether they were inside or outside when they were injured. At this time, the severity of their injuries is unknown.
We're told investigators are still on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.
