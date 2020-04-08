GENERIC - Fire 1

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County fire crews have a fire at a former tire recycling yard under control after flames sparked at the building again.

Dispatch told us around 5:50 p.m. that crews at the old Viva tire facility was under control. We were told the Homeland Park Fire Department was on the scene.

It's not known what caused the fire.

This isn't the first time the old plant has caught fire. Most recently, it lit up in February 2020, and once before in January 2019.

