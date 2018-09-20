WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Maggie Valley fire dispatch confirmed there is a structure fire at the Hart Theater in Waynesville.
Details are limited, but the Maggie Valley fire department told FOX Carolina that were on the way to the large wood-framed building on Pigeon street.
Evacuations have taken place as a precautionary measure.
Waynesville fire department is also in the area.
