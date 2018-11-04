SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are tackling a structure fire this evening.
Spartanburg County fire dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call on the 200 block of Wheeler Drive came in around 6:22 p.m.
We're told nobody was inside the building and no injuries have been reported.
Fire crews with Glendale FD are handling the scene.
FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
