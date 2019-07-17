Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirms that fire crews are on scene of a house fire off Foxcroft Way.
Right now we don't have any details of what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured
A neighbor tells FOX Carolina when he arrived on scene he witnessed around six deputy vehicles and a firetruck. Also on scene was a helicopter from AnMed according to the neighbor.
The witness on scene told us that someone was loaded into the helicopter and transported.
We're still trying to find out more on the victim's condition and what exactly happened. We'll update when we know more.
We'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
