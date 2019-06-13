SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are tackling a reported fire at Michelin's plant in Spartanburg.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the fire on International Drive was called in at 7:07 p.m. and that the North Spartanburg Fire Station is leading the charge.
We could not confirm with dispatchers if injuries had yet been reported. However, the scene is still active.
