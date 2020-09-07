ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County firefighters were called to a fire at the site of a former motel Monday afternoon.
Dispatch said the fire was reported at the site of the Cooper Motel on US 29.
A firefighter at the scene said the fire broke out in a room of the abandoned motel.
There was no power running to the building.
The cause and source of the fire remains under investigation.
