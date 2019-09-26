WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were responding to a report of a fire at the Wellford landfill Thursday morning.
A FOX Carolina photographer spotted smoke billowing from the facility on Little Mountain Road.
The landfill was closed while fire crews worked to get the situation under control.
No other details were immediately available.
