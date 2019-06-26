SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are responding to a report of a fire that reportedly broke out inside an Upstate business Wednesday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the fire at Leigh Fibers in Wellford was reported before 6:30 p.m., but details were not available at the time. They could only say there was a report of a fire and that crews were on scene.
Our FOX Carolina photographer says the fire appears to be inside the facility.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
