ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Four Anderson fire departments were on scene along Clemson Boulevard, battling a fire that they say is spreading to other buildings.
According to dispatch, the fire began at the post office around 8:13 a.m. Sunday. However, they say the flames spread to other areas of the complex.
Anderson City Fire Department Stations 1,2, and 3 were on scene with some help from Centerville Fire Department.
Around 11 a.m., crews had nearly extinguished all flames.
