GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

(file photo | Associated Press)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County dispatch confirmed that firefighters are responding near Denver boat ramp in Anderson. 

According to county dispatch, firefighters have a fire in that area under control. 

We will update this story when more information is available. 

MORE NEWS: NWS to survey Seneca and Moore after severe weather on Saturday

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.