ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire Sunday night in Anderson.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina crews are still working to contain a fire at 3301 Abbeville Highway. Search records indicate this is where the Meadow Run Apartments are located, in the southern part of Anderson.
Dispatchers report the call came in at 9:05 p.m., and that Homeland Park and Broadway fire departments were responding. The call was originally for a storage unit that was on fire, but was spreading quickly.
Nobody was hurt and nobody was entrapped.
We're also told by dispatch the fire appears to be mostly put out, but the scene is still active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.