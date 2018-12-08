PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire crews are fighting a house fire in Piedmont tonight.
Anderson County Fire dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina crews were sent to the scene on Jameson Drive around 4:30 p.m. We're told Powdersville FD is leading the response with aid from Wren FD and Three & Twenty FD.
Dispatchers also say the blaze was a working fire when they arrived.
As of writing, no injuries have been reported and crews are still on scene.
FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene to gather more information. Stay tuned for updates.
