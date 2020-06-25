scrap yard fire.JPG

(Photos courtesy Brooke Smith)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were battling a fire at a scrap yard on Gossett Street Thursday afternoon.

Viewers shared photos of huge plumes of smoke in the area.

Dispatchers said no injuries had been reported.

Fires are not uncommon at the metal recycling facility.

FOX Carolina is working to get more information.

