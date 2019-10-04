SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters say an apartment building in Spartanburg is likely a total loss after sustaining heavy damage in a fire Friday evening.
The broke out at Parkside Apartments.
PHOTOS: Fire destroys roof of Spartanburg apartment building
Much of the roof of the building was destroyed by the flames.
Firefighters said they are still working to put out hot spots but the fire is mostly contained.
Firefighters have not yet said if anyone was hurt.
No word on what may have sparked the fire or how many people are affected.
