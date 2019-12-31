GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

(file photo | Associated Press)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Fire dispatchers in Anderson County confirmed crews were battling a house fire in the Homeland Park community Tuesday morning.

The fire was happening along the 100 block of Zebulon Drive, dispatchers said.

No other details were immediately available.

