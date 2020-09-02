ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Duvall Way Wednesday night, according to emergency dispatchers.
The call came in just before 9 p.m.
Dispatchers said there were no immediate reports of injuries.
When our crew arrived shortly before 9:50 p.m., several fire trucks were on scene but the fire was out.
No other details were immediate available.
