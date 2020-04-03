ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Crews are on scene along Associate Drive in reference to a vehicle fire, according to Anderson County dispatch.
It is unclear how many vehicles are involved
Powdersville and Wren Fire Department worked together to contain the fire shortly after arriving.
Stay with us as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Greenville City Council passes ordinance to enact stricter social distancing measures; asks McMaster to issue stay-home order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.