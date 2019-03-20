ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County dispatch confirmed that two fire departments are on scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 8:41 p.m. They said the structure is on Highway 28 bypass near Westside High School.
Centerville Fire Department is the primary agency, though Center Rock is assisting with water supply.
Details surrounding the fire are limited. We have a crew en route.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
