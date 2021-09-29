ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Fire dispatch says that firefighters are responding to a gas line being struck near Clemson Boulevard and Watson Road.
Piedmont Natural Gas says that a third party hit one of the gas lines that ran near a convenience store in the area.
The company says that while gas is still blowing, an on-site technician has determined that the area is safe.
Crews from Piedmont Natural Gas are en route to make repairs, the company says.
Dispatch says that no injuries were reported.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more
