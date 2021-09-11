Family says they lost everything after a fire destroyed their home.

BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Cherokee County Dispatch said that firefighters responded to a home fire along Teardrop Lane in Blacksburg Saturday.

The owner told our crews at the home that no one was injured during the fire. 

Fire along Teardrop Lane in Blacksburg

1 of 3

We are working to learn more about this fire. We will update this story as more details are released. 

More news: Coroner identifies victim of fatal wreck in Duncan

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.