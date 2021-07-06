GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

(file photo | Associated Press)

TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County fire dispatch says that firefighters are responding to a house fire in Traveler's Rest. 

Dispatch says that they received a call for a car colliding with a trailer, but when units arrived on scene, they discovered a house fire.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation. 

MORE NEWS: Asheville PD seeks information in stabbing that left man in critical condition

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.