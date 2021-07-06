TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County fire dispatch says that firefighters are responding to a house fire in Traveler's Rest.
Dispatch says that they received a call for a car colliding with a trailer, but when units arrived on scene, they discovered a house fire.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
