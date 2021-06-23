ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County dispatch confirmed that firefighters are responding to a house fire near Manse Jolly Rd.
According to dispatch, units from Hopewell Fire Department and Centerville Fire Department are responding to the scene.
FOX Carolina has crews headed to the scene of the fire.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
