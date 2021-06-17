Clifton Beach possible drowning

Officials respond to reports of possible drowning at Clifton Beach in Spartanburg County on Thursday, June 17. (FOX CAROLINA/June 17, 2021). 

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Converse Fire Department is responding to reports of a possible drowning at Clifton Beach in Spartanburg County.

An 11-year-old boy drowned at the beach earlier this month.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Coroner: An 11-year-old boy drowned at Clifton Beach Saturday afternoon

We have a crew on the scene. We will update this article when we know more. 

