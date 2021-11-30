ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County dispatch said firefighters responded to a scene along I-85 north near mile marker 24.
Officials said they received the call at around 5:50 p.m. They confirmed that on one was injured during the incident.
The situation caused traffic delays on Tuesday night. However, traffic quickly cleared up after firefighters left the scene.
