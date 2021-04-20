ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County fire dispatch says that firefighters are responding near Meadow Run apartments in the Homeland Park area.
Firefighters say the fire started in one apartment. Now all eight apartments in the building have water and fire damage.
One person has been sent to the hospital says firefighters.
Residents of the apartments will have to stay somewhere else for the night says firefighters.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.