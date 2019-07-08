SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Dispatch confirmed to media that emergency crews are responding to a duplex fire Monday evening in Spartanburg County.
Dispatch says the response was requested to Lavender Drive at South Sunflower Way.
Westview-Fairforest is leading the response, dispatch says.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
