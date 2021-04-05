SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said no one was hurt when a small plane made a rough, unexpected landing in a field off Cannons Campground Road Monday afternoon.
Dispatchers said the call came in at 3:15 p.m. Firefighters canceled additional response once they arrived at the scene.
The FAA later confirmed that the pilot of a single-engine Kitfox Classic IV made a forced landing in a field approximately five miles north of Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport in Spartanburg around 3 p.m. Monday.
Only the pilot was on board when the plane went down.
Master Deputy Tony Ivey with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said the pilot was not hurt and was walking around when deputies arrived.
The pilot told deputies he had taken off from the Spartanburg Downtown Airport and was flying when his engine failed. The pilot was then able to maneuver and bring the plane down in an empty field.
Ivey said the plane turned on its side when it landed and will likely have to be towed from the scene.
Crews from the FAA have been dispatched to the aircraft's landing site to investigate further.
