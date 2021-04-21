ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County dispatch confirmed that firefighters are responding to reports of a fire in the woods along Sunset Ln. near Providence Church Rd.
Dispatch says that the Williford Fire Department, South Carolina Forestry Commission and Several other units are responding to the reported fire.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission says that the fire has been contained, but that firefighters will remain on scene until the scene is completely safe.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Duke Energy: Power lines down after truck collides with pole, about 1,000 without power
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.