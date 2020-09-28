Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department responded to a call for service for a vehicle fire Monday morning.
We're told the fire involved a van on East Shockley Ferry Road near South McDuffie Street. That's in the area of Homeland Park.
Dispatch tells us firefighters are still on scene of the fire at the time of writing.
No word on if any injuries are involved.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we learn more information.
